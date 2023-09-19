Gibraltar To Participate At UK Youth Parliament

Written by YGTV Team on 19 September 2023 .

Applications to participate at the UK Youth Parliament sitting in the House of Commons on Friday 17th November 2023 are now open and must be sent by Wednesday 27th September.

A statement follows below:

HMGOG is delighted to announce the opportunity for a young person to participate at the UK Youth Parliament sitting in the House of Commons on Friday 17th November 2023.

The young person will need to deliver a short address to the Commons from the despatch box on a topic of their choosing.

Young people aged 16 to 18 who are interested in attending must submit an essay based on the most important issue affecting young people in Gibraltar to the Office of the Deputy

Chief Minister by no later than Wednesday 27th September 2023. The competition will be judged by young people from the Commonwealth Youth Association.

Essays can be sent to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar will fund the costs for the successful young person and a family member.