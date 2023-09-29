GSD Says: “Vote Picardo, Get Arias-Vasquez”

The GSD has this evening said that the GSLP/Libs cannot “credibly play the experience card” when Mr Picardo has now said he is going to stand down at some point after the 2023 election.

A statement continued: “The GSLP/Libs have placed huge stock on their argument that it is important for Mr Picardo to be re-elected to see through the BREXIT agreement and the aftermath. But Mr Picardo has now made clear that he intends to stand down as GSLP leader probably in favour of Ms Arias-Vasquez. If you vote Picardo you get Arias-Vasquez as Chief Minister. This blows a hole in one of the central GSLP/Libs arguments that they should be re-elected because Mr Picardo will be there to conclude the EU Treaty and beyond to oversee issues. If the GSLP/Libs are re-elected Gibraltar will end up with a novice Chief Minister. That should be clear in people’s minds when they go to vote on 12 October.

“Whatever her attributes Ms Arias-Vasquez is standing in her first election and has no Ministerial experience or experience of inter-governmental negotiations. The possible EU Treaty is not just a one-off moment. It will also require implementation and may be for a limited period. There may be a need to navigate Gibraltar in hugely difficult times. It is difficult to see how the GSLP/Libs can credibly play the experience card when Mr Picardo has now said he is going to stand down at some point after the 2023 election and before the next general election.

“The GSD has, in any event, rejected the argument that Mr Picardo is indispensable to the conclusion of this process and believe that we have the competent team led by the experienced Mr Azopardi that will not let Gibraltar down if people vote for change on 12 October."