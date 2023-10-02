GSLP-LIBS Accuse GSD Of Failing To Audit Their Manifesto Commitments, Citing Oversights

Written by YGTV Team on 02 October 2023 .

Below follows a statement from the GSLP-LIBS:

The GSLP Liberals notes that the GSD, a party that claims to be ready for Government and which is consistently emphasising the importance of audits and reviews, has not undertaken the most basic audit of their own manifesto commitments, despite mentioning the words "audit and review" 177 times, raising the question: why have they not conducted such an audit or review themselves?

One such instance of this can be found in the GSD's pledge to enhance road safety, where they propose to "introduce a points system to sanction traffic offences."

This initiative, however, has already been successfully implemented by the GSLP Liberal Government, and was announced in Press Release 776 of 2022.

This highlights the GSD’s inability to keep up to date with important announcements and developments which is an essential skill required to be a Government Minister.

Moreover, the GSD’s much repeated criticism against the GSLP Liberal government of a lack of transparency has to be seen in the light of the fact that the GSD seems to fail to see things even when published in a Government press release.

Secondly, the GSD have also promised, for example, to provide a housing counter in the centre of town when this already exists and was introduced by the GSLP Liberals at the ICC. Not only is there a housing counter at the centre of town but the entire Housing Department has now moved there. This oversight further underscores the GSD's failure to conduct a proper audit of their own promises.

The GSD have also promised to publish the Parliamentary Agenda “so that people are aware of what business or debates or legislation is going to be discussed in Parliament and can more easily follow the session.” The GSLP Liberals welcome this view by the GSD which absolutely, diametrically opposed to what they used to do when in Government and when Parliament barely met. The GSLP Liberals, however, have already introduced this such measure and the Parliamentary Agenda is published ahead of every meeting of Parliament on the Parliament’s website. This was announced by the Chief Minister in a statement to Parliament on 18 January 2023.

There are a number of further commitments in the GSD manifesto which have already been delivered by the GSLP Liberal Government. We shall continue pointing these out in coming days to further highlight the absence of serious due diligence by the GSD in the preparation of its policies, which has been as bad as the work done in the ve]ng of its candidates.

The Leader of the GSLP Liberals said: “The more we look at the GSD’s manifesto the more we can see that they are not ready for Government. We’re ready. They’re reviewing. We’re doing. They’re dithering. We’re acting. They’re auditing. The only team that can Get the Job Done and Keep Gibraltar Safe is the GSLP Liberal team.”





