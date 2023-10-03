GSLP LIBS Highlight Further Issues In GSD Manifesto

Written by YGTV Team on 03 October 2023 .

Below follows a statement from the GSLP LIBS:

It is clear that the more we read the GSD's manifesto, the less prepared they appear to be.

1 - SPORT : FOOTBALL TRAINING PITCHES

For example, the GSD has presented what can only be described as a “Bird's Eye view" of their possible training pitches for our young people. Upon careful examination, it is evident that their planning and consultation leave much to be desired. The GSD’s proposed hockey pitch is located on land that already belongs to the Gibraltar Football Association (GFA) rather than His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar.

2 - SPORT : PADEL TENNIS COURTS

Moreover, the positioning of the paddle courts, facing east to west, is problematic, as Paddle Courts should face north to south to avoid the sun's glare, unless the GSD’s intent is to only use these facilities at night.

Both of these raise questions about the GSD's lack of foresight and proper research in this, and other areas, ahead of publishing their manifesto.

3 - THE SPORTS COUNCIL

Additionally, the GSD manifesto promises to establish a Sports Council. It appears that the GSD are unaware that the Gibraltar Sports Advisory Council has been in existence for over 30 years? This glaring oversight highlights the GSD's lack of planning, understanding, and consultation with the existing sporting bodies in Gibraltar It is particularly remarkable given Edwin Reyes was a Minister and had responsibility for Sport.

4 - BEHAVIOURAL PROVISIONS IN SCHOOLS

The GSD also say that our schools are not adequately catering to students with behavioural issues and they say they will seek advice from behavioural specialist. The reality, however, is that Gibraltar already has dedicated counsellors in schools who work closely with students, referring them to relevant professionals when necessary. Moreover, we have benefited from the expertise and advice of UK specialists who have provided crucial behavioural support to our teachers locally. The GSLP Liberals are committed to improving this provision, of course, but it is wrong for the GSD to part from the premise that the provision does not exist.

5 - ART GALLERIES

Furthermore, the GSD's call for a "museum of national art to celebrate our great artists" appears to be made in ignorance of the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery. Gibraltar already boasts two permanent art galleries, showcasing the works of renowned local artists such as Christian Hook and Mario Finlaysonti The GSLP Liberals question whether the GSD is genuinely familiar with the cultural facilities that already exist in our community.

It is clear that the GSD's manifesto is marked by a lack of preparation, consultation, and an understanding of the current state of Gibraltar. The GSLP Liberals, however, remain committed to a vision that prioritises informed and though\ul policy making and we call on the public to consider the preparedness and competence of the GSD, compared to the GSLP Liberals, as they weigh their choices ahead of the General Election next week.





