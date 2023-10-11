GSLP-Libs: Picardo’s EU Negotiation Is “Endorsed By All Living Former Chief Ministers”

Written by YGTV Team on 11 October 2023 .

The GSLP-Libs have this evening said that Fabian Picardo’s negotiation of the EU treaty has been endorsed and supported by all living former Chief Ministers: Adolfo Canepa, Sir Joe Bossano and Sir Peter Caruana.

Adolfo Canepa, in a video released by the party tonight, said that Mr Picardo and Liberal Party leader Dr Joseph Garcia, “fully deserved the opportunity” to bring the treaty to a “successful conclusion.”

Sir Joe Bossano says that Mr Picardo and Dr Garcia constitute “the best team” to negotiate an agreement which is “safe and secure.”

Former GSD Chief Minister Sir Peter Caruana also features in the video with a clip from a GBC news report in which he says that the Tax Treaty, a key tenet of the negotiation, involves “no legal concessions on sovereignty.”