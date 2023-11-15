GSD Says Blue ID Card Holders Being Turned Back at Frontier “Unacceptable”

Written by YGTV Team on 15 November 2023 .

The GSD has said that the news that 35 blue ID card holders were recently turned back at the border is “unacceptable”

A statement continued: “As has been reported around 35 persons mostly holding Blue or Magenta ID cards were refused entry into Spain yesterday. In the run up to the election Mr Picardo said in an interview published by the Chronicle that he expected “Spain to maintain its commitment on fluidity as we have seen until now.” The Government statement issued today seeks to reassure Red ID card holders that there has been no change to the “existing status quo.”

Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said: “There has of course been a change to the status quo for Blue ID card holders. Despite assurances given to Blue ID card holders that they would not face different restrictions or have their passports stamped when crossing the frontier while negotiations for an EU Treaty were ongoing that status quo was broken in 2021. Since then they have faced new restrictions and frustrations.

“This latest development is a worsening of restrictions faced by Blue ID card holders. The Government statement is wholly insufficient as it does not address the core issue of the turning back at the frontier of all these Blue ID card holders. We have raised this issue repeatedly. What is the Government doing about these things which spark huge frustration at the unreasonable measures taken by Spain at the border? Empty words provide no real comfort to people on the ground.”