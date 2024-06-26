Gibraltar Liberals Attend ALDE Council Meeting

Written by YGTV Team on 26 June 2024 .

The Liberal Party of Gibraltar was represented this weekend at the Council meeting of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE).

A statement from the Liberal Party of Gibraltar follows below:

Former MP and Minister Steven Linares attended, accompanied by young member Karim Acolina.

The two day event took place in Vilnius, Lithuania and the discussion centered on key issues surrounding the European political family, including the recent elections to the European Parliament. The first day featured various panel discussions around topical issues.

A number of urgent resolutions were debated which covered the need for sustained military aid and political support for Ukraine. There was also a debate on freedom for Russian political prisoners and another which condemned the authoritarian and anti-European turn in Georgia.

Mr Linares and Mr Acolina were also able to update delegates on developments in Gibraltar since our departure from the European Union. They were able to exchange views and network with a considerable number of politicians from different European countries including representatives of the UK Liberal Democrats.