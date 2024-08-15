GSD: “Government’s Track Record On Delivery Of Wastewater Plant Promise Is Abysmal”

Written by YGTV Team on 15 August 2024 .

The GSD have issued a statement on the Wastewater Plant mentioned in previous GSLP/Liberal manifestos, claiming that the Government’s track record is “abysmal”.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The GSLP Liberal Government has failed to prioritise the environment by failing to still deliver the wastewater treatment plant that they promised with so much fanfare as far back as 2011. It is “incredible” that after 13 years it is still engaged in a tender process with a preferred bidder and has yet to sign a works contract for the construction of the wastewater treatment plant. The Opposition highlights that this was a commitment from the GSLP Liberal 2011 manifesto, which had originally stated, that the lack of a sewage plant had “allowed La Linea to defend its own sewage landing at Western Beach”.

The sewage treatment plant would be at a more advanced stage, if not finished, had it been given appropriate priority. This has been a hallmark feature in the GSLP/Liberals’ manifesto, appearing in each and every single edition since 2011:

2011 Manifesto:

“SEWAGE

We will invest in maintaining Gibraltar’s sewage system. There has been a lack of investment in this essential infrastructure in past years…We will develop a sewage treatment plant, the absence of which has allowed La Linea to defend its own sewage landing at Western Beach by saying we also put our sewage into the sea.”

2015 Manifesto:

“WASTE DISPOSAL

We will complete the solid urban waste and sewage treatment facilities to the highest environmental standards ensuring the latest low emission and energy generating technologies are used. The Waste Water Treatment plant has already gone through the procurement process and the tender can be awarded soon after the election.”

2019 Manifesto:

“SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANT

We will proceed with the construction of the sewage treatment plant, now that the preliminary stages are complete, with a revised design that will not impact negatively on the landscape of Europa Point.”

2023 Manifesto:

“SEWAGE TREATMENT

We will proceed immediately with plans for a wastewater (sewage) treatment plant at the site of the brewery crusher following the recent allocation of the tender. We will ensure that the design blends in with the landscapes of this scenic part of the Rock.”

Indeed, even before the last general election, in press release No. 606/2023, titled: "Urban Wastewater Treatment Plant” and issued on the 7th September 2023, days before the election was called and in a flurry of promises to people, the Government announced that ECO Waters Ltd had been nominated to the rank of preferred bidder status. Only last week, 9 August 2024, and 12 months since that announcement, the Minister

for the Environment confirmed during interview, that he hopes he will be able to sign an advanced works contract in the next few months and expects the project will be completed two years from then.

Shadow Minister for the Environment, Giovanni Origo MP, said:

“The complaints levelled against Gibraltar by Verdemar are somewhat hypocritical, given the poor environmental track record of our neighbours but what is not defensible is the GSLP/Liberals’ track record, when it comes to resolving the issue of wastewater treatment management. It is incredible, that after three consecutive parliamentary cycles, and almost one year now into the fourth, the Minister for the Environment confirms that they are still engaged in the negotiation process with the preferred bidder, which he hopes will conclude in the next few months. Their failure to deliver here is no different to so many other big promises made since 2011 in many areas.

We sincerely hope that the wastewater treatment plant saga, is completed within the term of this Parliament so that we do not find ourselves in a situation where this promise, features once again and for a fifth consecutive time, in their 2027 manifesto.”