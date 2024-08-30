Government Release Statement On Upper Rock Nature Reserve Expression Of Interest

The Government have issued a statement regarding the GSD recent comments on the expressions of Interest (EOI) for improvements to the Upper Rock.

A statement from the Government follows below:

It seems very clear that Damon Bossino continues be out of touch with reality and either lacks awareness and acuity or is simply bad at his job. The latest GSD Press Release on a recently published call for expressions of Interest (EOI) for improvements to the Upper Rock clearly demonstrates this.

For one thing, Mr Bossino attempts to create uneasiness among the hard working and dedicated staff of the Upper Rock, by suggesting some private take-over is in store as a result of the EOI, when this is simply not the case. The EOI is not about that at all. It is providing an opportunity for entities that wish to invest and/or be involved in improvements in sites in the Upper Rock and elsewhere in Gibraltar to make proposals. Many of these potential sites were included in the GSLP/Liberal Manifesto and should come as no surprise.

Had Government not put out an EOI and merely proceeded with plans he would have complained as to lack of transparency. He now complains about an action that goes out to the public.

There is nothing unusual either in the way that the EOI has been published. Numerous EOIs have been published in the past by Departments and agencies. The Northern Defences EOI led by Land Property Services and the waste treatment plant EOI by the Department of the Environment are two recent examples which are proceeding normally.

Similar calls for expressions of interest led to the development of the very successful and much acclaimed St Michael’s Cave experience, The Awakening, which has proved extremely popular with visitors.

This EOI is focusing on further improvements to existing sites and on creating new ones. The Upper Rock as a recreational area has improved beyond recognition in the last decade, and the Government plans to work together with private investors and other funders in order to provide an even better experience. The model has proved successful in the past, not only with The Awakening, but also with World War II Tunnels and years back with the development of Mediterranean Steps and Charles V Wall by sponsorship from what is now the Parasol Foundation, asit happens during the time of the GSD. So they should not criticise the process.

One would have thought that the GSD would have welcomed an initiative to attract partners in improving the Upper Rock, and indeed other sites in Gibraltar, as a way of achieving improvements with less burden on the taxpayer. But Bossino is hypocritical as ever, unwilling to accept that the Government is making great strides in the promotion of and care for Gibraltar’s natural and heritage sites.

Mr Bossino takes the biscuit when he asks why “this move was not referred to at all by the Ministers for the Environment or Tourism in their recent budget addresses”.

He was clearly daydreaming and/or doodling during the budget session, as the Minister for the Environment did refer to these plans, and in fact gave examples. This quote from Minister Cortes’s Budget Speech follows a reference to the works under way in the World War II Tunnels. The Minister goes on to say:

“Plans are also underway to create a new breath-taking artery into the Reserve via the lower Charles V Wall steps and Devil’s Gap Battery. This site will also see a transformation with the creation of a new ticket office and interpretation centre. Additional facilities will also be available that will favour the more adventurous traveller who decides to walk up the Rock. This will also be achieved through private investment, resulting in sustainable savings once again.

And we will shortly be able to announce another major initiative that will at long last see our Moorish Castle restored.”

Minister for the Environment, Prof John Cortes, who has responsibility for the Upper Rock, said: “Damon Bossino needs to improve his performance. He concentrates his efforts on negativity and decrying any positive initiative, clearly hoping that nothing improves so that he can criticise inaction. He wants to see nothing happening and will do all he can to stop progress. Sadly for him, and happily for Gibraltar, all he can do is complain while we get on with our plans”.