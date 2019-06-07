Interserve Awarded Three-Year Extension

Written by YGTV Team on 07 June 2019 .

Unite the Union has welcomed the news that Interserve Group has been awarded a three-year extension to the local MoD contract.

Unite Interserve Convenor Christian Duo said: “The said announcement is very much welcomed by our membership at the Naval Base, following a very much publicised period of uncertainty due to the financial situation the company was in. This latest news is a positive add-on to our recent announcement of a favourable resolution to the pension legacy issue.”

A statement from Interserve says:

Interserve Group Limited, the international support services, construction and equipment services group, has been awarded a three-year contract extension worth up to £500 million to continue as the infrastructure support provider for the UK Armed Forces’ four strategic international bases in the Falkland Islands, Gibraltar, Cyprus and Ascension Island.

The extension has been awarded by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) on behalf of the Joint Forces Command. The contract means Interserve will remain responsible for infrastructure support at the bases, including planned and reactive work to maintain the sites.

The Company also provides a range of site-specific services across the bases, such as aircraft handling at Ascension Island; power generation, water treatment and plant management in the Falklands; and support for visiting vessels in Gibraltar.

Interserve has extensive experience in delivering infrastructure support services at diverse and complex sites and has held the Permanent Joint Operating Bases contracts with the DIO and JFC for 20 years in the South Atlantic and more than a decade in the Mediterranean.

The Company also provides facilities services at the US Air Force’s UK estate, further underlining Interserve’s capability in this sector. Other key projects include providing support services for the DIO’s military training estate, as well as contracts for specific Ministry of Defence bases.

Debbie White, Chief Executive Officer, Interserve Group Limited said:

“I am delighted the Defence Infrastructure Organisation has chosen to extend this important contract with Interserve. We have a proven track record of working with the Defence Infrastructure Organisation and Joint Forces Command.

“We are uniquely equipped to meet the varied and changing facilities management requirements of the UK Armed Forces across the defence estate, helping to ensure critical infrastructure is serviced and maintained effectively.

“This contract win is illustrative of our extensive defence facilities management expertise and aligns with our strategy to developing long-term relationships with clients such as the Defence Infrastructure Organisation.”