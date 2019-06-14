ESG To Host Second Public Meeting Next Week

14 June 2019

The Environmental Safety Group has announced a second public meeting for next Thursday 20th June at 7.30pm at the Charles Hunt Room, John Mackintosh Hall.

A spokesperson said: “Marches, Government pledges and petitions on climate issues continue and the ESG believes citizen debate is needed to exchange ideas and discuss the challenges facing Gibraltar in its journey towards achieving a healthier and more sustainable environment.

“The public is encouraged to share concerns and ideas on key areas which make up Gibraltar’s Carbon Footprint.”

A number of NGOs will be represented who will lend different perspectives to this “highly important debate.”

Meeting will open at 7.30pm.