Local Cyclists Donate Over £3000 To Three Local Charities

Written by YGTV Team on 24 June 2019 .

A group of local cyclists who recently cycled together around Gibraltar for 24 hours presented cheques, each of the sum of £1100, to three local charities.

These were GibSams, The Gibraltar Alzheimer’s & Dementia Society and The Gibraltar Parkinson’s Support Group.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of GibSams, Marie Lou Guerrero, Chairperson of the Charity said: “Cycling for 24 hours must have been an amazing feat. Very well done to the five riders. On behalf of Team Sam, our most sincere gratitude for taking on this challenge to raise funds and awareness for GibSams and the other two charities. We all have the same aim, to help those who need us in our community.”

Daphne Alcantara, Chairperson of GADS said: "Unfortunately more and more families are affected by dementia. Our heartfelt thanks to all the cyclists for helping raise awareness and also for their generous donation which will help us continue to support people living with dementia in Gibraltar.”

Rose Viñales, Chairwoman of the Group said: “I wish to thank all these persons who go out of their way to help and raise fund for charities. A very big thank you to all.”

Ian Howes, one of the cyclists speaking on behalf of the riders, said: “We wish to express our appreciation and thanks to all the individuals who in any manner has supported this event, their generosity has been immense, also our thanks to the PJI Foundation for sponsoring our maillots.”