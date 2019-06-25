AOP Meets With Government And GSD Representatives

"These are early days in the discussions, but the fact that dialogue is taking place with Gibraltar's parliamentary party leaders and their teams regarding the reform of the Social Security system, is a step forward in robust political good will by all sides. There is much road ahead, however.

"AOP is driven by a deep sense of responsibility towards the more vulnerable in our Society and that sense must obtain on all sides. Progress will require nothing less than continued and determined action by this Campaign to ensure all the Community is fully informed of the issues that have, for too long, affected them and their loved ones. This Campaign will grow and strengthen in the coming months, and we're doing the groundwork to ensure that is so.