Government Launch Drug Websites And National Drug Household Survey

Written by YGTV Team on 26 June 2019 .

To coincide with the United Nation's 'World Drug Day', the Government has today launched two drug websites, both designed to provide accurate information for adults and young persons.

To further mark the day the Government has also announced the launch of the first National Drug Household Survey.

The websites provide a wealth of information about the dangers of drug use, its effects, as well as treatment and support services that are presently available to the community. It is hoped they will become a reference point for all official drug-related matters.

Access to the website via www.drugwise.gi (adult website) and www.drugz.gi (young people’s website). The public is urged to visit the homepage and make use of the information provided.

The National Survey on Drug Use and Health will provide up to date information on tobacco, alcohol and drug use as well as other health-related issues in Gibraltar.

A spokesperson for the Government said: "We encourage as many people as possible to take part in the survey as the information provided is valuable to the study in shaping the future National Drug Strategy and will be used to support prevention and treatment programmes, monitor substance use and trends and also estimate the need for treatment and inform public health policy whilst also taking into account public concerns. "

The Household survey can be accessed via the official drug website or https://jvictormarketing.typeform.com/to/wpSYos





