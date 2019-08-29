New Pillar Box Installed At Beach View Terraces

The Royal Gibraltar Post Office (RGPO) has installed a Queen Elizabeth II, lamp, pedestal-mounted Pillar Box in the Beach View Terraces (Devil’s Tower Road) area.

After a request was received from the tenant association, the Post Office conducted a detailed survey, which identified the need for a Pillar Box to cater for the substantially increased numbers of residential apartments and ongoing new developments within this area.

Two additional Pillar Boxes will be introduced during this year at different locations in Gibraltar as part of the RGPO ongoing service improvements. Furthermore, all of the existing Gibraltar Pillar Boxes are undergoing a complete refurbishment.

Mail is collected Daily Sunday to Friday 07:00am and the Post Office works to deliver all local letters within 24 hours.