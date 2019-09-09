Justin Hewitt Wins National Day Darts Trophy

Written by YGTV Team on 09 September 2019 .

Last week Justin Hewitt won the Gibraltar Darts Association's National Day Trophy.

A statement from the Gibraltar Darts Association follows below:

The new darts season kicked off last night with 23 players picking up their darts after the summer recess and turning up to the Varyl Begg Social Club for the National Day Trophy.

This tournament is played on a short format, best of 3 legs, with the semis & Final being best of 5. The 7 preliminary matches were pretty one sided affairs, all of them being won 2-0, except for the match between Harry Parody & Darren Olivero whch Harry won 2-1.

Some close matches followed with Tony Dawkins, Justin Hewitt, Carlos Muñoz & Joseph Sanchez progressing to the Semi-Finals.

In one semi Joseph Sanchez was unable to keep pace with Carlos Muñoz who won 3-0. The other semi was a much closer affair with both players scoring well, but Justin Hewitt got the better of Tony Dawkins 3-2.

Justin then seemed to step up a gear and started the final with strong scoring which Carlos was unable to match. Justin secured the match 3-0 and secured the first victory of the season. I doubt it will he his last.

Commiserations to Carlos Muñoz, Congratulations to JUSTIN HEWITT

180’s – Carlos Muñoz x 2, Justin Stagno, Karl Mena, Justin Hewitt x 1 High Finsh – Justin Hewitt 157