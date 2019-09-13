School Meals Will Be Free For A Trial Period

13 September 2019

The Government has announced that the hot school meals which will commence in the coming weeks, initially at Bayside and Westside, will be provided free of charge for a trial period in each school as they are introduced. This will allow parents and children to try them out for free as they sample this totally new service.

In keeping to Government’s commitment, children of parents on low income will never be required to pay. A system is being designed to that children will not be able to tell who is getting meals free or paid.

Minister for Education John Cortes said, “People always want to try out something so new before they commit. By providing the meals free for the initial period, up until midterm, we will be providing the opportunity for children and parents/carers alike to sample them and see for themselves. And of course, to comment on them and make suggestions.”