Governor Issues Dissolution Of Parliament

Written by YGTV Team on 16 September 2019 .

Earlier today His Excellency the Governor Edward Davis issued a proclamation to dissolve Parliament.

A statement from the Office of the Governor follows below:

On the advice of the Chief Minister, His Excellency the Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis CB CBE KStJ, has issued the Proclamation at midday on 16th September 2019 under section 38(1) of the Constitution of Gibraltar to dissolve Parliament.

In accordance with section 37(1) of the Constitution of Gibraltar, His Excellency has subsequently issued a Writ requesting a General Election of Elected Members of Parliament be held on 17th October 2019.