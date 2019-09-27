Gibraltar Disability Society Release Election Wish List

Written by YGTV Team on 27 September 2019 .

The Gibraltar Disability Society has released their wish list for the up coming election highlighting issues such as supported employment, education and the GHA.

The group has also requested a supported internship programme, further development of the Disability Bill Act, transition facilities at the Gibraltar College including supported internships for young people with special educational needs and a commitment to give disabled persons the right to live independently.

A statement from the Gibraltar Disability Society follows below:

Supported Employment

Article 27 of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities obligates States parties to recognize the right of persons with disabilities to work, on an equal basis with others

Although the Government introduced Supported Employment Co Ltd it no longer functions and exists in name only. It needs to be restructured with trained HR staff to UK National Occupied Standards. Government need to recognise that Supported Employment, when run in the correct manner, results in persons with disabilities being employed by their employer and not supported “ad infinitum” by the Government.

We would also like to see a supported internship programme.

Social insurance contributions towards pension entitlement for workers on the scheme.

Independent Inspections

A statutory body should be introduced to monitor and audit all areas of the disability and care services. It is imperative that this should be independent of Government and preferably from outside Gibraltar.

Disability Legislation

The Disability Bill Act was legislated in 2017. The Society wishes Government to further build on this. The Disability Society calls for the Gibraltar Government to request that the United Kingdom ratify the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities on behalf of Gibraltar.

Continuity of Care and Staffing of the Disability Services

The policy of Government to offer short term contracts and the necessity to reside in Gibraltar, which excludes many people with a vocation to work within the disability services, should be abolished.

Less reliance by Government on agency workers. More permanent staff should be employed to ensure quality continuity of care which is paramount to service users.

If private agency supply workers are hired they must be trained and inducted to the same degree as Care Agency workers.

St Bernadette’s Resource Centre

There is a pressing need to expand St Bernadette’s due to the increased number of users. With over 70 pupils in St Martin’s, leading to a new school being built, future planning by the Government is essential.

The Disability Society proposes possible relocation to the existing fire station should this become available in the not too distant future. Should this not become available in the short term we suggest moving the Dr Giraldi Home, which is above St Bernadette’s, to suitable purpose built flats within the community such as those built for the elderly. This could include flats which can be used to offer a new respite service that provides a skills pathway into supported independent living.

Better provision must be made for the different age groups. This could be achieved by the aforementioned expansion and should include a transition unit for new arrivals.

Centre should open at least one evening a week to provide leisure facilities to its users and the community

Dr Giraldi Home

As stated above this could possibly be relocated suitable purpose built flats in the community to allow the expansion of St Bernadette’s Resource Centre onto two floors if relocation of the Centre to the existing fire station is not possible.

Future planning for persons with disabilities

Information on Disability Action Plan talked about in the 2011 manifesto

Community Care for persons with disabilities as promised in 2011 manifesto

Education

Transition facilities at the Gibraltar College including supported internships for young people with special educational needs. This is particularly important considering the number of pupils at present receiving support in mainstream education.

Supported Independent Living

Commitment to give disabled persons the right to live independently in their own home with as much care and support as is necessary. Not wait for the death of a parent to offer such independence.

Disabled persons to retain tenancy of family home on the death of last surviving parent should they still be living within the family home. All necessary care and support to be provided to allow them to continue to live in the community.

Gibraltar Health Authority

After consultation with the Disability Society and other support groups a flagging system was introduced by the GHA. Unfortunately the one size fits all system that was introduced has proved not fit for purpose. A review of the system is necessary to include a priority timescale and a system to add those who have been overlooked.

A system must be introduced by the GHA that allows adolescents with profound disabilities to be dealt with on a case by case basis rather than on an age basis when it is necessary to be admitted to St Bernard’s Hospital.

It may not always be possible to persuade a person with learning disabilities to attend a particular medical appointment. This must be taken into consideration when a new appointment is necessary and the person not be forced to begin the referral process back from the beginning.

Increase support from Government

More help provided from Housing for families who have a family member who is born or becomes disabled. A parent may have to give up work to provide care for their disabled family member and therefore can no longer afford to pay a mortgage. If they have to go back on the housing list it should be with all entitlements.

Introduction of financial aid for families whose need to adapt a private property due to a family member being born or becoming disabled.

Government departments such as GHA, Social, Housing, Education and Employment, still need to work more closely to ensure a smooth transition for persons with disabilities throughout their lives.

Government should appoint a working party to examine the effectiveness of Government departments and how this can be improved.

Accessibility, Services and Transport