Arts Society To Host Lecture On Edward Hooper

Written by YGTV Team on 30 September 2019 .

The Arts Society Gibraltar will be holding its first lecture in a new series on Edward Hooper. The lecture is on Wednesday 16th October, at the Garrison Library, at 7:30pm, and is entitled “All the Lonely People”.

The Arts Society Gibraltar is entering its 10th year Anniversary.

The monthly events generally held every 3rd Wednesday of the month (from October until May,) provide a welcome environment, in a historic setting, for the enjoyment and discussion of art. More details of this season’s programme on The Arts Society Gibraltar Facebook page.

A spokesperson said: "Edward Hopper was an American realist painter and printmaker. While he is best known for his oil paintings, he was equally proficient as a water-colourist and printmaker. Both in his urban and rural scenes, his spare and finely calculated renderings reflected his personal vision of modern American life. He was a great influence on pop art in the 60s and 70s. This illustrated talk will be presented by Stella Grace Lyons."