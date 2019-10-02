Cultural Awards Public Voting To Commence This Monday

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announce that the public voting for the 2019 Cultural Awards will commence on Monday 7th October 2019.

The telephone numbers are possible with the support of Gibtelecom, with all the monies raised donated to the GBC Open Day Fund. The general public is encouraged to vote for their preferred nominees.

The telephone numbers for public voting are as follows:

CULTURAL AMBASSADOR

JULIAN FELICE – Published playwright, teacher, Gib Talks – 8640 MARK SANCHEZ – Writer & lecturer, promoting Gibraltarian identity - 8641 FRANCIS GOMILA – Berlin & Gibraltar Art Residency/ Exchange - 8642 YAN DELGADO – BrightMed Festival, creator & producer – 8643

JUNIOR (Under 12’s)

GOVERNOR’S MEADOW SCHOOL – ‘Family Ties’ art project as a result of visit to GEMA - 8644 MEI LIU – 2019 Drama Festival Best Youth Actress - 8645 MIA HOOK – 2018 Bookmark Competition Overall Winner (adult & junior categories) - 8646 ANNA JIMENEZ – Sussex Award at the Gibraltar International Dance Festival 2019, & Bronze Medal at Dance World Cup, Gibraltar National Team Modern Group – 8647

YOUTH (Under 25’s)

MATTHEW NAVAS – 2019 Drama Festival Best Youth Actor, Youth Choir member - 8648

GIBRALTAR YOUTH CHOIR – 2018/2019 performances in local shows & cruise ships & European Choir Games preparation - 8649 NICKY VATVANI – Performing Arts, selected for prestigious International Theatre School in Paris - 8650 DARIUS OLIVA – Pianist, Gibraltar Young Musician of the Year – 8651 SENIOR (Over 25’s) PAUL COSQUIERI – Royal Academy Summer Show & numerous other exhibitions and projects - 8652 MONICA RITCHIE – 2019 Drama Festival Best Actress - 8653 SANTOS PRODUCTIONS LLANITO CAST – For performance in Llanito novela, Pavana Crest - 8654 SIMON BOLLAND – West End performer, touring with Fame – 8655

CULTURAL SPACE

SPACE 92 – 8656 THE KASBAR - 8657 THE MAGAZINE STUDIO THEATRE - 8658 GEMA, Montagu Bastion – 8659

BEST EDUCATIONAL PROJECT

I AM ME – GAMPA, collaborative choir piece with all schools, addressing issues of self-esteem & confidence building - 8660 ISLAND GAMES ART RESIDENCY – 2 week multi-media project involving international & Gibraltar artists - 8661 GUSTAVO BACARISAS STREET ART MURALS – Project by Ronnie Alecio & Juup bringing the artists’ work to life on Castle Street - 8662 BRIGHTMED & GIBRALTAR WORLD MUSIC FESTIVAL - 3 day event with musicians, artists, & thinkers interpreting theme ‘Chaos’, Street Festival, talks, Concert - 8663

The closing date for the public voting is Friday 1st November 2019. Calls cost 50p. Mobile surcharges apply. Please seek bill payer’s permission prior to calling.

The Awards ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday 4th December 2019 at the Sunborn hotel. For further information please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on 20079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..