No More Shame Calls For End To Personal Attacks In Abortion Debate

Written by YGTV Team on 04 October 2019 .

No More Shame Gibraltar says it has noted “with increasing alarm” the “victimization and personal attacks” of politicians, parties and individuals purely on the basis that they support a pro-choice stance.

A spokesperson said: “Yesterday’s developments in Northern Ireland clearly demonstrate that that they are in contravention of human rights law and no amount of vilifying a pro choice politician will change the fact that the International Human Rights organizations such as the UN and health care organization such as the WHO are overwhelmingly in favour of countries offering access to safe legal abortions for women.

“We would urge ALL parties involved in this debate to engage in informed, evidence based debate and not resort to public attacks on people involved in either side of the debate.

“Attacking individuals or groups personally for promoting what has been established as a fundamental human and health right is a shallow and utterly reprehensible strategy.”