RAF Veteran Returns To The Rock

Written by YGTV Team on 04 October 2019 .

On Thursday 26 September, RAF Gibraltar hosted Mr Brian Wheelhouse, a former RAF Marine Fitter. At 82 years of age, this was the first time Mr Wheelhouse had visited RAF Gibraltar since he was stationed here 61 years ago.

He joined the Royal Air Force in 1955, first serving at RAF Cardington and RAF Bridgenorth. He was then posted to RAF Mountbatten where he joined the Search and Rescue Training Group to be trained as a Marine Craft Fitter. Upon completion of his Marine Craft training Mr Wheelhouse was posted to RAF Gibraltar to be part of the Marine Craft Maintenance Team. Whilst serving in Gibraltar Mr Wheelhouse’s experiences were many and varied, and included working on marine craft used to refuel flying boats, and being a crewman on the high-speed Air Sea Rescue launches. He was also a very accomplished football player and was a key member of the RAF Gibraltar football team throughout his time in Gibraltar.

Mr Wheelhouse and his son Peter were met by Officer Commanding Engineering, Squadron Leader Andy Climie. They were given the opportunity to view the small historical display in Headquarters RAF Gibraltar, where Mr Wheelhouse recounted many stories about sailing round the peninsular and living in Devil’s Tower Camp. He was pleasantly surprised to learn the accommodation block he lived in as a young man was still used by airmen today! However, he was slightly saddened to know that the harbour area he used to sail around was now bereft of water and was occupied by high-rise apartments and hotels. He was also surprised to learn the 1950s sea-view married quarters were now privately owned apartments that had also been engulfed by the development of Gibraltar.

Following their visit to the history room, Mr Wheelhouse and his son met serving personnel, both young and old, from RAF Gibraltar. The team were interested to hear about what it was like to be stationed at RAF Gibraltar in the 1950s – a period before they were born! Many of the RAF personnel present were engineers who were eager to understand the challenges of working on marine craft.

After this lively and informative chat, journalists from BFBS and The Gibraltar Chronicle were keen to interview Mr Wheelhouse to capture his recollections of being stationed in Gibraltar in the 1950s. Amongst his memories, Mr Wheelhouse recalled being part of a Guard Of Honour for Field Marshall Montgomery, the then NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe, when he visited Gibraltar. Mr Wheelhouse also recounted a tale of his participation in a charity football match which took place on 15 March 1958 between the RAF and the City of Gibraltar football teams. The match was organised to raise money to support the players and families affected by the Manchester United Munich Air Disaster which happened in February of the same year.

The visit was concluded with a photograph of Mr Wheelhouse and his son and RAF Gibraltar personnel.

Mr Wheelhouse’s visit happened to coincide with annual Ceremony Of the Keys parade and sunset ceremony. Luckily, the RAF team managed to secure invites for Mr Wheelhouse and his family, and Flying Officer Callum Collery accompanied the four guests to the parade. After the event Mr Wheelhouse and his family were extremely thrilled, and they all agreed they had thoroughly enjoyed their whole experience whilst visiting Gibraltar.