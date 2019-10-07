Gibraltar International Dance Festival 2020

Written by YGTV Team on 07 October 2019 .

M.O. Productions is inviting entries for participation at the annual Gibraltar International Dance Festival.

The Festival shall take place at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre from the 19th to 22nd February 2020.

The event is affiliated to the British Federation of Festivals and the Gibraltar National Dance Organisation. It is an event open for individuals, groups and academies with the opportunity of performing in various dance categories and styles. The competition is open to everyone, with interest already received by the organisers from various international countries. The event is a qualifier for the IDO World Dance Challenge that will take place in Monterrey, Mexico in July 2020.

Prizes include:

M.O. Productions Bursary Award £700 and Trophy

M.O. Productions

Best Female Dancer of the Festival £250 and Trophy

M.O. Productions

Best Male Dancer of the Festival £250 and Trophy

M.O. Productions Sussex Award

Flight and accommodation to participate at the 2021 Sussex Festival of Song and Dance, in Brighton

M.O. Productions Best Choreographer £150 and Trophy

Lawrence Robles Award for the

Most Promising Infant £150 and Trophy

Entry forms and conditions are available from:

Dance schools

On Pointe Dance School at Casemates Square



Closing date for entries is Thursday 19th December 2019. Further information on email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.