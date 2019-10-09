GHA Enters Into Contractual Agreement With Grupo Vithas

Written by YGTV Team on 09 October 2019 .

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) says it has entered into a contractual agreement for medical services with Grupo Vithas, a renowned private healthcare provider with a network of hospitals and medical centres across Spain.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

The agreement will enable GHA clinicians to refer patients to Vithas Xanit International Hospital in Benalmadena (Malaga) and Vithas Parque San Antonio Hospital in Malaga. Whilst this agreement is being announced today, it is important to note that the contract was agreed before the dissolution of parliament.

Vithas Xanit International Hospital is accredited by the Joint International Commission, recognised as a symbol of quality that reflects an organisation’s commitment to meeting certain performance standards. Vithas Xanit comprises a workforce made up of over 780 trained professionals, including more than 250 skilled physicians, who are recognised both nationally and internationally for their expertise.

Vithas Parque San Antonio Hospital is specialised in neonatal intensive care and comprises a workforce made up of over 600 trained professionals.

Both hospitals offer comprehensive care in a wide variety of fields, and pride themselves in delivering tailored, personalised quality healthcare, in a warm and friendly environment.

Vithas Costa del Sol Managing Director, Ms Mercedes Mengibar, said: “This agreement enables Vithas Xanit International Hospital to provide an excellent option for GHA clinicians when referring patients who require tertiary care. The Joint International Commission accreditation is testament to the excellent standards of care and specialised treatments received by our patients. I wish to sincerely thank the GHA professionals, the Honourable Neil F. Costa MP, and his team, who have worked towards this agreement, which I am certain will benefit the Gibraltarian community.”

Minister for Health, Care and Justice, the Honourable Neil F. Costa MP, said: “I am delighted that the GHA have secured yet another agreement with a highly renowned tertiary healthcare provider such as Grupo Vithas, which further broadens the options available to our clinicians when referring patients to specialised centres in Spain. I would like to thank my GHA clinical teams and my Ministry team who have worked diligently to ensure the GHA receives the very best value for its investment, for the benefit of our community.”