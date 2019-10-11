Unite Welcomes Advancement In Supported Employment Rights

Written by YGTV Team on 11 October 2019 .

Unite the union has today commented on the Government's announcement of an agreement with the union to review the supported employment scheme operating across both the private and public sectors.

A statement follows below:

The agreement, which was sought as part of the union’s 15 point plan presented to Government following the successful demonstration in January and was committed to as part of the Chief Minister’s June budget speech, will critically equalise the terms and conditions of employment, including pay of those on supported employment with the conditions of the placement employer. In addition the agreement will facilitate a review of the supported employment scheme to explore an expansion of the scheme to other groups that struggle to acquire and maintain employment. The improvements to the supported employment scheme formed part of the Unite election manifesto that has been discussed with all political parties in the past weeks.