Tribute To Mary Chiappe As More Events Added To The Literary Festival

Written by YGTV Team on 14 October 2019 .

A Literary Tribute to Mary Chiappe (1939 – 2017) is to be featured in this year’s Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival on Thursday 14th November at 5.00 pm.

A statement follows below:

This special event is a celebration of the life and work of Mary Chiappe, writer, teacher, and - at only twenty five years of age - Gibraltar’s Minister for Education. The evening will include readings from Mary’s novels, poetry and journalism plus personal reminiscences and readings by poet and friend Ruth O’Callaghan from her new collection, Unportioned (Salmon Publishing).

Joining the Festival are Dr. Larry Sawchuk and Dr. Lianne Tripp.

Larry is a biological anthropologist at the University of Toronto Scarborough, Canada. He has spent 40 years working in Gibraltar. His major focus is on the medical and demographic history of Gibraltar. Another of his long-standing interests includes the use of innovation methods such as electronic and computer games for teaching. Photography of people and the urban landscape are other interests of his. Larry’s travels have taken him across much of North America, and Canada. London, Gibraltar, and Gozo are among his favourite places.

Dr. Lianne Tripp completed her PhD. in Biological Anthropology under the supervision of Dr Sawchuk at the University of Toronto in 2017. Since graduating, she has been an assistant professor in the Department of Anthropology at the University of Northern British Columbia, Canada. As a biomedical Anthropologist, her primary research area focuses on the demography (population studies), and the health of the 19th and 20th century small-scale and largely marginalised populations of Gibraltar and the Maltese islands (Malta and Gozo). Having acquired knowledge on the various communities of Gibraltar, and having a general interest in the history of the people and place, Lianne became fascinated with understanding the history of the macaques, especially in their interaction and dependency on humans, primarily the British military, for their survival on the Rock. Lianne especially enjoyed the challenge of tracing the origins of the Gib macaques, and she looks forward to continuing to uncover more on the monkeys’ history.

Dr. Sawchuk and Dr. Tripp will be discussing their book Monkey Tales, which explores the human- macaque experience in Gibraltar using archival, historic, and contemporary sources.

Chefs Jeremy Lee and Ching He Huang with be hosting two lunches during the Festival. Jeremy Lee will be preparing a lunch with the team from Bistro Point restaurant at the University of Gibraltar on Friday 15th November at 1.00 pm and Ching He Huang will prepare a lunch with the team at the O’Callaghan Eliot Hotel on Saturday 16th November at 1.00pm. On both occasions, the chefs will speak to Donald Sloan of the Oxford Cultural Collective about their work.

Tickets are available online at gibraltarliteraryfestival.com or buytickets.gi or at the Box Office at The Garrison Library from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.