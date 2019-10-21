CM Seeks Explanation After Proteccion Civil Incident

Written by YGTV Team on 21 October 2019 .

Yesterday the Chief Minister released a statement calling for an explanation on why a group of Spanish "Proteccion Civil" officers were able to drive into Gibraltar without being stopped.

The Chief Minister said: "The incident today whereby Spanish "Proteccion Civil" officers have not been stopped when driving across our border is more than just concerning. I am asking all relevant bodies to explain to me how on earth this has happened & to ensure it does not happen again. This is frankly not acceptable. Our systems have failed today and they must not fail again. Someone must take responsibility for this failure."