CM Seeks Explanation After Proteccion Civil Incident

Written by YGTV Team on .

Yesterday the Chief Minister released a statement calling for an explanation on why a group of Spanish "Proteccion Civil" officers were able to drive into Gibraltar without being stopped.  
The Chief Minister said: "The incident today whereby Spanish "Proteccion Civil" officers have not been stopped when driving across our border is more than just concerning. I am asking all relevant bodies to explain to me how on earth this has happened & to ensure it does not happen again. This is frankly not acceptable.  Our systems have failed today and they must not fail again. Someone must take responsibility for this failure."
 
share with Whatsapp