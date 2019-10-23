Sovereign Group Wins International Adviser Global Financial Services Award

Written by YGTV Team on 23 October 2019 .

ADVERTORIAL

Sovereign Group is delighted to have won the International Adviser Global Financial Services Awards 2019 award for International Retirement Provider.

The award was presented to CEO, Gerry Kelly, at a gala dinner held In London last Thursday 17th, attended by over 150 industry representatives.

This is the third successive year that Sovereign has been nominated for and won awards for their products and services in jurisdictions from the UK to Hong Kong (including Gibraltar).

Beating off stiff competition, Sovereign were recognised for their innovation, continued investment, service and commitment to the industry sector.