GFSB Welcome Minister For Business

Written by YGTV Team on 24 October 2019 .

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses has thanked the Government for their assigning of a Minister of Business “who has a wealth of experience and knowledge as a local businessman.”

A spokesperson continued: “The GFSB has been asking to reinstate a Minister of Small Business for some time, and are pleased to see that this has happened directly after the election campaign.

“We would also like to thank the GSLP-Liberal Government for its commitment in both our Pre-Election Debate and indeed in the GSLP-Liberal manifesto, that they would match the Main Street Business Improvement District investment pound for pound with the local business community.

“The GFSB Board look forward to working with Minister Vijay Daryanani, and believe that together we can help make Gibraltar an even better place to do business.”