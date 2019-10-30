Guy Fawkes Bonfire To Be Held At Eastern Beach

Written by YGTV Team on 30 October 2019 .

The GSLP will be hosting a Guy Fawkes Bonfire night at Eastern Beach on 5th of November.

A statement follows below:

The GSLP Events Team are now organising a bonfire night so that this tradition is not lost. The event, which will take place at Eastern Beach on the 5th November, is aimed at the community at large and is not restricted to GSLP members. Family participation is encouraged at this fun event.

Entry of Guys to be burnt on the bonfire are encouraged by individuals, teams or families. There is no entry fee and there will be prizes for the best Guy. The only condition for the Guys is that they should be made of flammable material and that there are absolutely no plastics or toxic material they all have to be burnt. So participants are asked to ‘remember, remember’ no plastic wigs or stuffing.

Guys must arrive at Eastern Beach by 6.30pm at the latest, judging will take place at 7.30pm and the bonfire will commence at 8.00pm. Teams participating in the Guy competition may register in advance or before 6pm on the day.

The events team have organised with Bella Vita beach bar on Eastern Beach to provide food and drinks for the event. Hot dogs and burgers will be sold all evening as well as toffee apples for those with a sweet tooth. Hot chocolate will keep you warm while you wait for the bonfire and mulled wine will also be served for adults. In order to reduce the use of single use plastics, there is will be a small gift to those who bring alone keep cups or reusable mugs for drinks.

Wrap up warm and see you there on ... remember, remember the 5th November.

For application forms or further details contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 54020356.