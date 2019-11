Dead Man’s Identity Confirmed By RGP

07 November 2019

Royal Gibraltar Police say they have confirmed the identity of the Moroccan man whose body was recovered from the sea just off Europa Point on August 28 2019.

This has been made possible by fingerprint analysis and international police cooperation.

HM Coroner has authorised the release of the body to the family for repatriation to Morocco.

An inquest into the death will be held in due course.