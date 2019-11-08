Fire Service Mechanic Attends Servicing Course In Holland

Written by YGTV Team on 08 November 2019 .

Mechanic Julian North from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) has recently completed the Holmatro Service technician course at Raamsdonksveer, Holland, achieving maximum marks on his final practical and theoretical assessments.

During this three-day course, he has been trained as a certified factory technician to maintain, repair, yearly inspect and test hydraulic rescue equipment. This inspection program contains the most demanding procedures in the market for checking tool condition, reliability and safety.

A spokesperson said: “The GFRS Senior Management Team would like to congratulate Mr North on his achievement. He will now join our servicing team who work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that all our front line appliances and equipment are safe and operationally ready.”