Gibraltar Police Authority To Launch Annual Survey

Written by YGTV Team on 15 November 2019 .

The Gibraltar Police Authority will be launching its annual survey to gauge the public’s satisfaction with the Royal Gibraltar Police this week. This year the survey will run from the 15th November to the 31st January.

A statement follows below:

The Gibraltar Police Authority, which is established under the Police Act 2006, is an independent body made up of 10 persons. It is, among other things, entrusted with ensuring the high standards of integrity, probity and independence of policing in Gibraltar and it is also tasked with holding the Commissioner of Police to account on behalf of the community. In these respects it falls on the Authority to draw up and publish an Annual Policing Plan for Gibraltar, setting out the targets and priorities. In order to do so the Authority has for some years now instigated a public consultation.

Following the success of last year’s survey the Authority has again tasked an independent company, JVictor Marketing, to undertake the consultation on its behalf. In the first instance the survey will be available on-line and will be accessible through various points, the GPA’s own webpage, as well as Facebook.

At a later date, as in past years, hard copies of the surveys will be also be made available to the general public. Copies of the survey can also be requested from the GPA offices.

This year those who complete the survey can opt to be entered into a prize draw for a top of the range Apple iPad, Apple Airpods and a voucher from Music Corner to the value of £125. This will be arranged by the independent company we have contracted and will in no way affect the anonymous nature of the replies.

As usual the Authority encourages the general public to participate in this important public consultation, which is a great help in enabling it to formulate its thinking. Please dedicate a few minutes to fill in the questionnaire. All the results and comments received from the survey will be carefully looked at and analysed and will play an important role in enabling the preparation of the Annual Policing Plan for 2020 - 2021. As is the usual practice the results of the survey will be published as soon as they have been finalised and analysed.

GPA Offices can be found at: 25B Casemates, Casemates Square

Telephone: 200 40918

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Website: www.gpa.gi

Offices hours: 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday