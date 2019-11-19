Threat Level For Gibraltar Remains Unchanged

Written by YGTV Team on 19 November 2019 .

A meeting of the Gibraltar Contingency Council (GCC) took place today to review security and civil contingency matters. The meeting was co-chaired by His Excellency the Governor and the Deputy Chief Minister.

As a result, the GCC assessed that there was no change in the threat level with a terrorist attack remaining likely but there is, however, no specific intelligence to suggest a direct threat to Gibraltar or any forthcoming on-Rock event, particularly Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

The GCC will continue to closely monitor threat intelligence as it relates to Gibraltar, and Gibraltar’s Law Enforcement Agencies will continue to take the necessary measures to keep the Public safe.

As ever, the public is asked to remain vigilant and to report any security and law enforcements concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police.