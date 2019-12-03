GRA Hosts Freedom Of Information Workshop

Written by YGTV Team on 03 December 2019 .

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (GRA) are this week hosting a Freedom of Information Workshop.

A statement from the GRA follows below:

The GRA have been designated as the body responsible for the enforcement of the Freedom of Information Act 2018 once the law is commenced.

The Workshop brings together Information Commissioners and Ombudspersons responsible for the protection and promotion of freedom of information laws from across ten different jurisdictions. It follows the previous workshop held last year in Budapest, Hungary, hosted by the National Authority for Data Protection and Freedom of Information.

The aim of the Workshop is to share expertise and best practise in relation to freedom of information matters from a practical perspective.

Mr Paul Canessa, the Information Commissioner of Gibraltar said: “Freedom of information is a relatively new regime for Gibraltar. I am confident that the Workshop will provide my office and indeed all who attend with an opportunity to better understand the practical issues facing regulators of freedom of information legislation from a global perspective.”

The Workshop takes place today and tomorrow and is being held at the University of Gibraltar.

For further information on the Workshop, or on Freedom of Information legislation in general, please contact the GRA by telephone on +350 200 74636 or by email on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .