New Year's Eve Celebrations 2019

Written by YGTV Team on .

This year’s New Year’s Eve Celebrations will run from 10.30pm to 3am with entertainment organised by Axle Media.

A statement from the Government follows below:

GCS has been working closely with Axle Media in order to provide highly entertaining celebrations. The programme of events is as follows: 

  • 10.30pm Jet Stream 
  • Midnight Spectacular Fireworks Display 
  • 12.10am The Legal Aliens 
  • 2:00am No Limits Entertainment 

Gibraltar Cultural Services invites everyone to go down to Casemates to enjoy the festivities. 

