New Year's Eve Celebrations 2019
This year’s New Year’s Eve Celebrations will run from 10.30pm to 3am with entertainment organised by Axle Media.
A statement from the Government follows below:
GCS has been working closely with Axle Media in order to provide highly entertaining celebrations. The programme of events is as follows:
- 10.30pm Jet Stream
- Midnight Spectacular Fireworks Display
- 12.10am The Legal Aliens
- 2:00am No Limits Entertainment
Gibraltar Cultural Services invites everyone to go down to Casemates to enjoy the festivities.