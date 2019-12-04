New Year's Eve Celebrations 2019

Written by YGTV Team on 04 December 2019 .

This year’s New Year’s Eve Celebrations will run from 10.30pm to 3am with entertainment organised by Axle Media.

A statement from the Government follows below:

GCS has been working closely with Axle Media in order to provide highly entertaining celebrations. The programme of events is as follows:

10.30pm Jet Stream

Midnight Spectacular Fireworks Display

12.10am The Legal Aliens

2:00am No Limits Entertainment

Gibraltar Cultural Services invites everyone to go down to Casemates to enjoy the festivities.