Christmas Card Competition Winners 2019
The Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis and Mrs Davis, in association with the Department of Education, presented awards to the winners, runners-up and the highly commended of the 2019 official Christmas Card design competition for school children in Gibraltar.
Along with His Excellency the Governor, the judges included Mrs Davis, The Hon Mr Gilbert Licudi, Mr Darren Grech and Mr Ludovic Leroy.
A spokesperson said: “There were 505 entries, and again the standard this year was amazing.“
- Winner - Mathieu Busto, St Anne’s Middle School
- Runner up - Isabelle Henry, Loreto Convent
- Runner up - Nooran Tizniti, St Bernard’s Middle School
Highly Commended:
Lauren Brooks St Joseph’s Middle School
Isabella Messina St Anne’s Middle School
Mia Lara St Bernard’s Middle School
Emilia Astesiano Bishop Fitzgerald Middle School
Ricard Caro Gandia St Bernard’s Middle School
Noa Sanchez Cano Bishop Fitzgerald Middle School
Maisie Andlaw St Bernard’s Upper Primary School
The Winner received an Apple 9.7-inch iPad, donated by Newton Systems Ltd.
The Winner along with the two runners-up and seven highly commended contestants were invited to lunch with His Excellency and Mrs Davis at The Convent.