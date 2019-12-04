Christmas Card Competition Winners 2019

Written by YGTV Team on 04 December 2019 .

The Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis and Mrs Davis, in association with the Department of Education, presented awards to the winners, runners-up and the highly commended of the 2019 official Christmas Card design competition for school children in Gibraltar.

Along with His Excellency the Governor, the judges included Mrs Davis, The Hon Mr Gilbert Licudi, Mr Darren Grech and Mr Ludovic Leroy.

A spokesperson said: “There were 505 entries, and again the standard this year was amazing.“

Winner - Mathieu Busto, St Anne’s Middle School

Runner up - Isabelle Henry, Loreto Convent

Runner up - Nooran Tizniti, St Bernard’s Middle School

Highly Commended:

Lauren Brooks St Joseph’s Middle School

Isabella Messina St Anne’s Middle School

Mia Lara St Bernard’s Middle School

Emilia Astesiano Bishop Fitzgerald Middle School

Ricard Caro Gandia St Bernard’s Middle School

Noa Sanchez Cano Bishop Fitzgerald Middle School

Maisie Andlaw St Bernard’s Upper Primary School

The Winner received an Apple 9.7-inch iPad, donated by Newton Systems Ltd.

The Winner along with the two runners-up and seven highly commended contestants were invited to lunch with His Excellency and Mrs Davis at The Convent.