Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service Officers Visit London Fire Brigade

Written by YGTV Team on 04 December 2019 .

Divisional Officer Matthew Payas (Head of Operations & Training) and Station Officer Edgar Ramirez (Hazardous Materials Advisor) from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS), recently visited London Fire Brigade’s (LFB) Head Quarters in Union Street, London.

The primary aim of these meetings was to discuss the emergency response to potential incidents in road tunnels. With the foreseeable commissioning of the runway underpass, part of the focus was to exchange ideas on the tactical considerations to be adopted in the unlikely event of an incident in this type of structure. Training opportunities were also discussed during the sessions, with exciting potential options identified. The delegation was also shown around some of London road tunnels and taken to visit Palestra, Transport for London’s main monitoring hub for all road and train tunnels in London.

The Chief Fire Officer Mr Anthony Yusifredo would like to thank London Fire Brigade’s Commissioner, Miss Dany Cotton for authorizing the visit, Group Manager Matt Herrington and Divisional Officer Matthew Payas for arranging all the logistics thereafter.

Pic: (Left to Right) Station Manager Jon Parker, Group Manager Matt Herrington, Divisional Officer Matthew Payas, station Officer Edgar Ramirez and Fire Engineer Mr Ben Mossop