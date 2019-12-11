Gibraltar Finance Senior Executives Support Minister Isola At Hainan Blockchain Forum

Written by YGTV Team on 11 December 2019 .

Gibraltar Finance Senior Executives Michael Ashton and Paul Astengo have returned from China after attending the Hainan Free Trade Port International Cooperation Forum on Digital Economy and Blockchain in Hainan, China.

During the visit, Gibraltar Finance Senior Executive Paul Astengo contributed to a panel which centred on a discussion on the “Belt and Road Countries – New Opportunities in the Digital Economy”, moderated by Danny Deng, Chairman of Beijing Tai Cloud Technology Corporation and Executive Director and Second Chairman of China Blockchain Application Center (CBAC). Other panellists included representatives from Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Indonesia and The Commodity and Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (CoFTRA).

In addition to supporting Minister Isola’s schedule, Michael and Paul fulfilled a number of pre-arranged media commitments over the course of the forum, with Paul being interviewed by Jinse Finance, China’s largest blockchain media outlet. Michael attended a joint press conference hosted by Leon Li, Founder of Huobi Group at the close of the first day of the forum, and also met with Bill Roscoe, Director of Oxford University Blockchain Research Center who have established a research facility in Hainan.

A spokesperson added: “Attendance at the prestigious forum further cements Gibraltar’s credentials as a leader in the field of new technologies on the global stage, and underlines the strengthening ties between Gibraltar and China in the pursuit of DLT innovation. Applications to attend the event were oversubscribed and limited to 500 attendees mainly from the Asian region.”