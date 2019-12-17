Nicholas Borge Joins ISOLAS Litigation Team

Written by YGTV Team on 17 December 2019 .

ISOLAS LLP has appointed barrister Nicholas Borge to its litigation team.

A statement from ISOLAS LLP follows below:

Nicholas joins ISOLAS as a senior associate, having acquired a wide range of experience over the last nine years, acting for clients in the Magistrates’ Court, Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, across a range of commercial, criminal, and family litigation.

In addition to his litigation experience, Nicholas has a strong background in corporate and commercial transactions, including restructures, mergers and acquisitions, international tax planning, and advising high net worth individuals.

Nicholas has also acted for a number of registered charities in Gibraltar in making representations to the Government of Gibraltar, which have contributed to amendments to Gibraltar’s legislation.

His appointment follows the announcement that former Minister for Justice, Neil Costa, had joined the team.

Nicholas will support ISOLAS’ litigation practice, which focuses on complex, high-value multi-jurisdictional commercial litigation, shareholders' disputes, and insolvency litigation.

Nicholas said: “I am delighted to have joined such an experienced and respected team at ISOLAS. Going the extra mile is something I pride myself on, so I am pleased be working for a firm that holds the same values. I am thoroughly enjoying the high calibre of work that ISOLAS attracts, and I am excited to further strengthen the team's continued growth and success."

Senior Partner Peter Isola said: “We’re really pleased to have Nicholas on board. His excellent reputation and credentials within the market will be essential to our team as we continue to consolidate and grow.

“This is an exciting period for us, and the skills that Nicholas brings to the firm will complement and strengthen the existing expertise within the team. We are focused on delivering an exceptional service to our clients and this appointment is a testament to that commitment. In addition to his role at ISOLAS, Nicholas is a trustee of GibSams, a Gibraltar-based charity that aims to reduce deaths by suicide by providing support to people experiencing general emotional distress.”