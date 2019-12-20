Severe Gale Flash Warning

Written by YGTV Team on 20 December 2019 .

The Government, in collaboration with MeteoGib, has issued a Flash Warning as severe gale force winds are expected this morning and early afternoon.

The warning, which is valid between 08:00 and 14:00 today, reads:

Southwesterly Gale force winds will continue to affect Gibraltar today, with mean wind speeds of 30 to 35 knots, with gusts generally in the range 40 to 50 knots, however isolated gusts to Severe Gale Force (around 55 knots) are expected, more especially towards the South District and over Southern coastal waters. This may lead to some very difficult travelling conditions and with the risk of flying debris.