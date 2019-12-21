GTB At Meetings And Incentives Forum Europe Tenerife

Written by YGTV Team on 21 December 2019 .

The Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) participated in Meeting and Incentives Forum Europe Tenerife, an international event which brought together leading MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) buyers and suppliers to meet, network and build new connections.

From some well- planned out networking activities and personalised 1-2-1 meetings, the event provided a great opportunity for Gibraltar to showcase its MICE products.

The event is part of the GTB’s continuing sales drive for the MICE market. Gibraltar is the perfect location for small to medium sized MICE market events with a set of outstanding products.

The event was attended in partnership with Sunborn Gibraltar.

Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, said, “The MICE market is an extremely important sector of the industry. Our attendance at these events brings us face to face with buyers and allows us to promote Gibraltar’s unique products alongside one of our leading industry partners.”

Pic: Gail Francis-Tiron of the GTB with Britta Weiser of Sunborn Gibraltar.