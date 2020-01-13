Jill Redford To Adjudicate Gibraltar International Dance Festival

Written by YGTV Team on 13 January 2020 .

M.O. Productions has announced that the International Adjudicator travelling from the United Kingdom for the 18th edition of the Gibraltar International Dance Festival is Ms Jill Redford.

A statement follows below:

Jill was Arts Awards champion at the age of twelve and went on to train at the Bird College of Performing Arts, gaining her teaching qualifications.

After performing in theatre, cabaret and TV both nationally in UK and internationally, she began a teaching and choreographing career. Ms Redford holds a Post Graduate Certificate in Dance Education. She now examines for the ISDT and adjudicates for the British Federation of Festivals, which includes being a member of the All England panel of Adjudicators.

Festival Organiser Alfred Rumbo said, ‘M.O. Productions is delighted to bring over to Gibraltar a highly qualified and experienced individual in the field of dance. We are confident that Ms Redford will contribute towards the development of all the performers taking part.’

The 18th Gibraltar International Dance Festival will be held between Wednesday 19th February and Saturday 22nd February 2020 at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre. For further information please contact e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





