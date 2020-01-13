Cultural Exchange Between Gibraltar And Tangier

Written by YGTV Team on 13 January 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services is hosting a group of Moroccan artists and musicians next week, as part of a cultural exchange between Gibraltar and Tangier.

The artists will be in Gibraltar from the 12th to 16th January 2020, inclusive.

A statement follows below:

Visits have been arranged to local educational establishments to undertake various workshops for pupils of different ages in a range of topics including art, music and languages. The Gibraltar Youth service is also supporting the initiative with workshops organised for their members in jewellery design, art and music. Furthermore, an original song has been produced by one of the visiting musicians working in collaboration with Adrian Pisarello and Liam Byrne. The project is led by Mark Montovio from the JM Memorial Foundation and the GCS Cultural Development Unit.

The second phase of the project will see Gibraltarian artists and musicians reciprocate the exchange in spring 2020.

For further information please contact the GCS Cultural Development Unit on 20079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.






