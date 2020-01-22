Gibraltar At Fitur 2020

Written by YGTV Team on 22 January 2020 .

The Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) says it will be participating at the 40th edition of FITUR, the international tourism trade fair, in Madrid, Spain from January 22 to January 26, 2020.

A statement from the Government follows below:

FITUR is one of the leading meeting points for the tourism industry globally. In 2019 10,487 exhibiting companies from 165 countries/regions, 142,642 trade participants, 110,848 consumers and over 8,000 journalists took part.

Co-exhibiting with the GTB is the Bland Group International, Sunborn Gibraltar, Parody Tours and Fonnafly Gibraltar.

Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani said: “Gibraltar must grasp every opportunity to sell its tourism products and services to a global audience. FITUR is one of those activities that provide us with the chance to do this, alongside some of our industry partners. I’m grateful to our co-exhibitors for joining us in the sales drive at this event. We have a great number of visitors from Spain every year and aside from the global companies present at the event, this is also an opportunity for us to meet with those providing services to Gibraltar from the surrounding areas. ”





