GPLM To Hold Rally In Casemates Next Thursday

Written by YGTV Team on 30 January 2020 .

The Gibraltar Pro Life Movement will be holding a rally at Casemates on 6th February at 5:30pm.

A statement from the Gibraltar Pro Life Movement follows below:

The date of the referendum is drawing nearer. On the 19th March, we will be voting on the kind of community we want for the future of Gibraltar.



This proposed new abortion law is not limited or restrictive and abortion will be easily available in Gibraltar if the referendum passes.



That's why it's so important that everyone who wants to protect unborn babies and their mothers takes a stand for life next Thursday, 6th February!



We need EVERYONE to join us and send a message to our whole community that we don't want to see abortion in Gibraltar. Rather we want to build a future that values mothers AND their unborn babies. We want to save babies and vote NO!



JOIN US on THURSDAY, 6th FEBRUARY in Casemates Square @ 5.30pm and hear some incredible local and international speakers including from women with compelling personal stories. Speakers will be announced via social media and email over the next few days.



Bring friends, family and neighbours to hear incredible stories and find out why we all must Vote NO on 19th March.



This is a family friendly event. We will provide placards on the day.



See you on 6th Feb and thank you for your continued support!