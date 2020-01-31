Hassan Nahon: "I Am Convinced That If We Stand True, Strong And United, We Will Prevail"

Written by YGTV Team on 31 January 2020

Marlene Hassan Nahon, Leader of Together Gibraltar, has issued a statement on Gibraltar leaving the EU.

A statement follows below:

Tonight, on the 31 January 2020 at midnight local time, The UK will withdraw from the EU. As a consequence, Gibraltar will also be dragged out, against its democratic will, its economic, social and political interests and, for many in our community, against a strong part of its sense of identity.

Today is the beginning of the end of our European citizenship.

Even though this reality remains a tough pill to swallow, it is time to pick ourselves up and move forwards with hope and courage. The Brexiteers now have all the power (and with it all the responsibility) to deliver on their promises of enhanced freedom and prosperity. And it is our job, whether we like it or not, to help them succeed.

From the point of view of negotiations, the next year will perhaps be the most crucial to date. In this second round we shall lay the foundations of our future relationship with the EU for many years to come, and for Gibraltar this will mean more than relatively minor fluctuations in GDP. For Gibraltar, this issue is verging on the existential. Let us not forget that the vast majority of our imports come from the EU and that many of our basic commodities travel into Gibraltar through the land frontier - and we’re not talking about short term, logistical problems arising from a hard Brexit, we’re talking about the long term impact of an adverse arrangement that may erode our economy and quality of life irreparably.

So we have many causes for concern. Unfortunately, despite the usual ornamental words of support from UK political leaders and valiant lobbying efforts from our Government, and even though we acknowledge the frailty of our position, round one will not go down in our history books as an epic success.

We already know that, in the coming years, Spain will have the full support of the EU and the power to veto the application of any arrangement on Gibraltarian soil. We know we have already made concessions (whether these involve sovereignty concessions or not is up for debate) in order to be included in the transition period that starts tomorrow. We also know that most reputable sources predict an economic downturn in the UK as a consequence of Brexit. All these indicators paint a gloomy picture. However, there is also small room for optimism. The advent of the new left-wing coalition in Spain together with statements made by Pedro Sanchez in the lead up to these negotiations, seem to suggest we will have a more reasonable version of the Spanish administration on the other side of the table.

Together Gibraltar and myself have stated on several occasions that we will provide any assistance and support necessary in future lobbying efforts, but in order to do this adequately and effectively, we need a shift in Government policy to allow opposition forces to make a contribution.

What we would to see happen in 2020.

In Gibraltar Politics:

We would like to see a strong shift in the handling of these issues in line with what has also been suggested by the LOTO, Keith Azopardi. We need a cross-party, unified front that includes representation from both Together Gibraltar and the GSD, both of whom represent close to half of the electorate. We need fluid and constant communication and consultation, because we believe that Government does not have a mandate to run this issue single- handedly. Brexit will define Gibraltar irrevocably not just for one legislature, but for decades to come, and this makes it absolutely necessary to build political consensus.

In Spain:

Spain holds the power to veto the application of future arrangements, and we do not want them to use this power as a cudgel to further their interests in Gibraltar. It is therefore as important, if not more, to lobby in Madrid as we do in London. We should pursue political ties with the new Spanish administration with renewed vigour, and cement our role as a source of opportunity in the depressed “Campo de Gibraltar” area. The support of cross-frontier workers and friends of Gibraltar across the border will be a fundamental argument for upholding economic collaboration and fluidity at the border.

In the UK:

The UK has already stated that we will be included in negotiations with the EU, however, we would have liked to perceive a stronger resolve. We would like the UK not only to include Gibraltar, but to acknowledge its unique vulnerabilities, guarantee its participation and stand by the right of Gibraltarians to have a say on all issues relevant to them; ensuring access to EU markets, frontier fluidity and respect for our sovereignty should be at the top of our agenda.

In the EU:

The EU proved to be a fundamental ally last time Spain decided to weaponise frontier flow (throughout the 2013 fishing crisis). Now that we will no longer have a British MEP defending our interests in Brussels, we should reinforce our presence at the heart of EU institutions. This presence should continue to remind people that Gibraltar has always been pro- European at heart (the result of the referendum attests to that, and has left a meaningful mark), and keep ties alive with like-minded parties, member-state delegations and MEPs.

I am convinced that if we stand true, strong and united, we will prevail. There are important lessons to be learned from this ghastly Brexit saga, in particular the need for a renewed politics based on dialogue, understanding and collaboration. Politicians should strive to set a positive example by ending all polarising rhetoric, expressing their ideas in a conciliatory, fraternal tone, and leading the way in working together for the common good.

