Gibraltar Finance Attends Blockchain For Europe Summit In Brussels

Written by YGTV Team on 05 February 2020 .

Minister Isola has participated in the ‘Governments on Blockchain: Security, Infrastructure, Taxation’ panel.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Gibraltar’s Minister for Digital and Financial Services, Albert Isola, attended the Blockchain For Europe Summit 2020 in the European Parliament in Brussels today, speaking on the ‘Governments on Blockchain: Security – Infrastructure – Taxation’ panel.

Blockchain for Europe represents a forum for international blockchain industry players at EU level, proactively contributing to the ongoing regulatory debate by supporting European decision makers in their efforts to advance the ascent of blockchain technology in Europe. The Summit fosters close collaboration between national, regional, and global players in policy and industry spheres.

Minister Isola was joined on the ‘Governments on Blockchain: Security – Infrastructure – Taxation’ panel by Peteris Zilgalvis, Co-Chair of the European Commission’s Fintech Task Force; Jason Kelley, General Manager, Blockchain Services, IBM; and Marwan Alzarouni, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Blockchain Center. The panel was hosted by MEP Claudia Gamon and moderated by Theo Moore, Managing Director, Brussels, APCO Worldwide.

Commenting on the Summit, Minister Isola said, “The Blockchain For Europe Summit provides the ideal platform to host rigorous debate and discussion around the role blockchain can play in our shared European society. We are all here to celebrate the coming together of technological advances, regulatory frameworks, and educational pursuits around DLT, and to offer insights that can drive efforts to accelerate blockchain deployment in our respective jurisdictions. It was a pleasure to contribute to the governmental panel and fly the flag for Gibraltar’s thriving DLT ecosystem from a regulatory and educational standpoint.”

In addition to attending the Summit at the European Parliament, Minister Isola’s Brussels schedule included a number of fintech and blockchain-related meetings with European representatives and industry figures. Minister Isola was accompanied by Gibraltar Finance Senior Executive Paul Astengo on this visit.