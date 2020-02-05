Together Gibraltar Pays Tribute To Lucio Randall

Written by YGTV Team on 05 February 2020 .

Together Gibraltar has said it would like to pay its respects to Lucio Randall and offer its condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

Lucio will always be remembered as a Gibraltarian of great dedication and profound convictions – verified by his many years of political militancy and public service. As part of the Gibraltarian political family we recognise Lucio’s important contribution to our freedom and prosperity, and extol his capacity to look beyond partisan allegiances and focus on the common good.

May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.






